No, not the Birkin!

Celebrity photographer Tyler Shields is famous for pushing the limits when it comes to his racy photos featuring his model girlfriend Francesca Eastwood, and on Monday's episode of E!'s Mrs. Eastwood & Company, Shields angered Eastwood with the concept for his latest shoot.

Having destroyed pricey items on film in the past, Shields has proved money is no object when it comes to securing stellar photos, and had no trouble shelling out $100,000 to nab a red Birkin bag -- which he promptly chainsawed and set on fire.

"Babe, that's like, a nice bag!" Eastwood, 18, yelped on Monday's episode when Shields produced the purse -- and the industrial-size saw he intended to use on it. When his girlfriend confirmed the purse's retail value, Shields was even more motivated to push boundaries. "We have to set it on fire now, too!" he said. (Watch the clip above)

Shields couldn't understand his girlfriend's panic over destroying the bag. "We're talking about a bag. It's no different than a bag you get at the grocery store," he snapped. "You carry s--t in it!"

Much to Eastwood's dismay, the bag was indeed demolished in the name of art, with final images published on Shields' web site. In one shot, Eastwood is featured blowing a kiss to the bag, which is engulfed in flames.

Argued Shields, after his girlfriend begged him to change his mind: "The bag has her totally under its power."

