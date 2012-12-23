Billboard -- Early this morning (Dec. 23), Frank Ocean took to his Tumblr page to release a new song titled, "Wise Man." The song was recorded for the soundtrack to "Django Unchained" (Dec. 25) but unfortunately didn't make the cut. "django was ill without it," Frank posted alongside the song. Although the ballad won't appear on the film's soundtrack, it was appreciated by Quentin Tarantino and now by fans. "Frank Ocean wrote a fantastic ballad that was truly lovely and poetic in every way, there just wasn't a scene for it. I could have thrown it in quickly just to have it, but that's not why he wrote it and not his intention." Tarantino said via press statement. "So I didn't want to cheapen his effort. But, the song is fantastic, and when Frank decides to unleash it on the public, they'll realize it then." What do you think of Frank Ocean's "Wise Man"?

