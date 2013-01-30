NEW YORK (AP) — All five nominees for album of the year at this year's Grammys will perform at the awards show next month.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday that R&B singer Frank Ocean will join Mumford & Sons, The Black Keys, Jack White and fun. at the Grammys, to take place live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10.

Alicia Keys and Maroon 5 will join forces for a special performance. Presenters include Katy Perry, Keith Urban, Carly Rae Jepsen, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.

Six acts tie for the most nominations with six each, including Ocean, The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, Kanye West, Jay-Z, fun. and Mumford & Sons.

___

Online:

http://www.grammys.com