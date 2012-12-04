Frankie Muniz, 26, Recovering From a "Mini Stroke"
Frankie Muniz is recovering from a health scare.
The Malcolm in the Middle actor, 26, tweeted surprising news Tuesday that he recently suffered a "mini stroke."
"I was in the hospital last Friday," Muniz tweeted. "I suffered a "mini stroke", which was not fun at all."
"Have to start taking care of my body!" he added. "Getting old!"
According to TMZ, Muniz was taken to an Arizona emergency room after friends noticed he was having trouble speaking.
Muniz will celebrate his 27th birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 5. The actor made a cameo appearance on the Oct. 23 premiere of Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Frankie Muniz, 26, Recovering From a "Mini Stroke"