Legendary soul star Aretha Franklin used her vocal talents to sing her way out of a parking ticket on Monday after spotting a New York traffic cop hovering near her car.

The Queen of Soul had just finished dining with her entourage at a barbecue restaurant in Manhattan's Upper East Side when she serenaded the officer to avoid receiving a fine for one of her party's illegally parked vehicles.

And Franklin's cheeky trick worked - she escaped the penalty after agreeing to sign an autograph for the cop, according to the New York Post's Page Six column.