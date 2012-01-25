That's a lot of energy!

Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy is quickly becoming an A-lister, but that doesn't mean she didn't completely freak out chatting with Hollywood's most famous couple and its most celebrated actress.

On Thursday's episode of "Ellen," the "Bridesmaids" actress, 41, recounted to Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Kimmel what it was like chatting (alongside husband and "Bridesmaids" co-star Ben Falcone) with superstars at the Golden Globes two weekends ago.

"So, I'm already in some weird altered state talking to Brad and Angelina. They're so nice and chatty and really bubbly," McCarthy said of hobnobbing with Pitt, 48, and Jolie, 36.

"Finally, I got a little weird and I was like, 'You have to stop for a minute because it's a lot visually to take in.' I said that to them. They just kind of laughed. I said, 'No, really.' It is a lot visually to take in. She's, like, weirdly glowing. She’s so beautiful. He's kind of cute, too. And then I was like, 'OK. I'm sorry. I needed to, like, regroup' because they're kind of a lot."

McCarthy's starstruck moment didn't end there -- because Meryl Streep then introduced herself to the foursome!

"Literally like my brain snapped in two," McCarthy said of meeting the legendary actress. "And then I really didn't know what to say. I just kept going, 'Oh, my God. You're Meryl Streep.' And she was chatting like a normal human being. And I said, 'Oh my God. I'm sorry. I thought over the years so many things if I ever got to meet you what I would say. This is not it.' And, she goes 'Oh my God. Don't even worry about it.'"

Added the Best Supporting Actress nominee: "For some reason I felt I needed to bookend it with and repeat. 'Oh my God. You're Meryl Streep!'"