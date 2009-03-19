It has been six years since Fred Durst and Britney Spears were rumored to be an item, but the Limp Bizkit singer can't seem to get their romance out of his head.

"I just guess at the time it was taboo for a guy like me to be associated with a gal like her," he told MTV News.

At the time, Durst was very public about his feelings for Britney. He even posted on his blog that he'd "never felt this way" before. Brit, for her part, refused to acknowledge the relationship. At one point she admitted to UK's Glamour Magazine that the couple's affair was one-sided and that Fred had "leaped in too deep, too quick."

At least Durst got to enjoy some schadenfreude during Britney's meltdown. He tells MTV, "I look back on it as very interesting [in terms of] how things have been sort of unraveling for her since, [But] it is what it is. I can sleep at night knowing I made decisions that I wanted to make. [Still] I'm a supporter. I was then, I guess I am now."

You know, Fred, we hear she's single again ...