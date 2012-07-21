Fred Willard is determined to restore his good name.

The 72-year-old comedian -- whose film credits include Anchorman, Best in Show and Modern Family -- was arrested Thursday for allegedly "engaging in a lewd act" during a trip to a Los Angeles adult movie theater.

PHOTOS: Celeb mugshots

Though reports state the actor was literally caught with his pants down, Willard's attorney, Paul Takakjian, is adamant his client did nothing wrong.

"With all due respect to the individual officer, our belief [is] that Fred did nothing in any violation of any law," Takakjian said in a statement Thursday.

PHOTOS: Stars in court

Willard himself spoke out to TMZ that day, informing them his arrest was a "big misunderstanding" and adding that "it didn't happen."

The actor is eligible for a diversion program to prevent him from being formally charged if he completes required counseling courses, Frank Mateljan of The Los Angeles City Attorney's Office told The Associated Press on Friday.

PHOTOS: Biggest scandals of the year

Willard would need to pay $380 to enter the diversion program, which would include courses on decision-making and sex-related crimes.

Following his arrest, PBS fired Willard as host of Market Warriors, a spinoff of Antiques Roadshow.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Fred Willard Eligible for Diversion Program After "Lewd Conduct" Arrest