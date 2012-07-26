As a veteran comic actor of TV and film, Fred Willard is used to making millions of people laugh -- and he knows it's irresistible not to chuckle about his shocking, real-life lewd conduct arrest in an adult movie theater last week.

Opening up about the surprising bust Thursday night on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, the 72-year-old Best in Show actor joked about the July 18 incident.

"It's the last time I'm gonna listen to my wife when she says, 'Why don't you go out and see a movie?'" Willard cracked. The actor (nominated for a 2010 Outstanding Guest Actor for his stint as Frank Dunphy on Modern Family) and wife Mary have been married for 40 years.

Uniformed officers caught Willard at the Tiki Theater "engaged in a lewd act" during the screening of an adult movie last week, booking and releasing him.

While staying mum on the specifics, Willard confessed that the incident was "an embarrassment. It's very painful, but I've tried to laugh it off."

He added that he "did nothing wrong … [Everything] is being worked out."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Fred Willard: Lewd Conduct Arrest Was "Very Painful"