Fred Willard has addressed for the first time his arrest last week on suspicion of committing a lewd act at a Hollywood adult theater.

The "Best in Show" star promised to provide the "full story" about the incident in a message posted Monday to his Twitter page. "Wait til u hear my version; much more PG." He then joked about the venue where the arrest occurred. "My review, lousy film, but theater would make a terrific racquetball court. Full story 2 follow."

In a statement issued on the arrest last week, Willard's lawyer said, "With all due respect to the individual officer, our belief is that Fred did nothing in any violation of any law." The arrest led PBS to quickly remove Willard as the narrator of its antique collector's show "Market Warriors."

According to the Hollywood Police Department, LAPD uniformed officers were doing a routine inspection at the Tiki Room, an adult theater in Hollywood, where they saw Willard allegedly "engaged in a lewd act." The 72-year-old actor was arrested on Wednesday and booked for lewd conduct and later released on his own recognizance.

