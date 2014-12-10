It was a made-in-the-movies romance, but after nearly six years together, "Slumdog Millionaire" costars and real-life couple Freida Pinto and Dev Patel have called it quits.

"Dev and Freida have broken up," one source told Us Weekly. "They have been done for a while."

It's not known exactly when the couple split, but this past October Freida celebrated her 30th birthday without Dev. She instead hung out with billionaire Siddharth Mallya.

"Freida is single and happy," the magazine quoted another source as saying. "Friends are setting her up."

The split brings an end to a literal made-in-the-movies romance. The two met on the set of the Oscar-winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire" in 2008 while both were relatively unknown in Hollywood. It didn't take long before they called themselves "soul mates."

"We're soul mates because we're both in this surreal situation. She is very beautiful," the "Newsroom" star told Contact Music in 2008 when he spoke of Freida. "I haven't got a girlfriend but Freida, my costar, is gorgeous."

A few years later, Freida Pinto agreed with his assessment of their relationship. "I guess he was right in a way," she told Interview. "We are soul mates."