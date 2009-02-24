Watch out, Scarlett Johansson. Woody Allen has found a new actress to fill the coveted ingenue spot in his latest film.

Variety reports that "Slumdog Millionaire" actress Freida Pinto will star alongside Naomi Watts, Josh Brolin, and Anthony Hopkins in Allen's latest (and currently untitled) project.

Well done, Woody. The longer Freida stays in the spotlight the better chance we have of figuring out whether she's secretly married, secretly dating, or both!