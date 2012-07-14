PARIS (AP) -- France's far-right National Front plans to file a complaint against Madonna after the singer showed a video at a Paris concert that contained an image of the party's leader with a swastika on her forehead.

The video has been shown at other concerts on the singer's tour, and the party has expressed its outrage before, warning that it would take action if the video were shown in France. On Saturday night, Madonna played at the Stade de France.

National Front spokesman Alain Vizier said Sunday that the party would file a complaint in French court next week for "insults."

Marine Le Pen, who was pictured in the video, tried to shed the National Front's image as racist and anti-Semitic during her recent failed bid for president.