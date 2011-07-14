It's about time! Two months after Carla Bruni's father revealed she was pregnant, the 43-year-old French first lady confirmed the news Friday in an interview with the Nice Matin newspaper.

Calling husband Nicolas Sarkozy "the love of my life," Bruni said neither knows of the sex of their unborn child. "There are certain things which one should keep secret," she explained.

"I made an album, but it is not quite finished because of this future unexpected and unhoped for happiness," she told the French newspaper.

Bruni also dispelled rumors that she's unhappy with her role as first lady. "For me, being first lady of France is not a burden," she said. "Three years of this is much less tiring than 10 years of modeling."

Though this will be the first child for Bruni, Sarkozy has three children from his previous marriages to Marie-Dominique Culioli and Cecilia Ciganer-Albeniz. The couple have yet to announce a due date.

