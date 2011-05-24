First the father, and now the best friend -- it seems as if France's first couple just can't avoid skirting the rampant pregnancy rumors any longer.

A source confirmed that French first lady Carla Bruni is expecting a boy with President Nicolas Sarkozy, The Telegraph reported Monday. The news comes a week after Sarkozy's 83-year-old father told reporters that he was "mad with joy" that the couple is expecting a child, an announcement that the president was reportedly "furious" over.

This will be Bruni's second son, (the former model and singer has a 10-year-old from a previous relationship) and Sarkozy's fourth (he has three sons from two former marriages).

Jacques Seguela, a close friend of the 56-year-old president, spilled the beans about the sex of the unborn baby during an interview with a Belgian newspaper. According to The Telegraph, "This is not the first time Mr. Seguela has filled the public in on the presidential couple's private lives. In 2009, he gave a blow-by-blow account of how they met at an impromptu 'blind date' soiree, describing the scene as an 'unexpected game of seduction between two wild beasts'."

Last month, Bruni, 46, fueled the baby rumors during an interview with a Le Parisien reporter. When asked if the answer to whether she's expecting Sarkozy's baby would be known in six months, she giggled and said "Yes!" But in a later interview with Reuters, she kept mum, telling the news outlet, "[It's] not because of arrogance or a desire to be secretive. My lips are sealed to protect something and to protect all the work (Sarkozy) does. I would really like to talk about it, but then it would take over everything else... So I will not answer."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See who Hollywood's most famous baby mamas are

Find out what your favorite celebrities are up to this week

Check out Pippa's style over the years

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Celebs and their favorite mom moments

PHOTOS: Adorable A-list tots

PHOTOS: Hollywood's baby boom