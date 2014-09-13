French Montana may be "on a break" with Khloe Kardashian, but the Moroccan-born rapper is still a big fan of her family.

"I love them, great show", he said, referring to E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's style evolution

During French Montana and Khloe Kardashian's summer romance, the rapper spent time with the Kardashian family and got to know many of them. And though he is still very fresh from this potential split, Montana didn't seem fazed by it Friday as he hosted a party at the Hard Rock Hotel.

RELATED: Kim and other celebs rocking denim on denim

Asked how he was doing, a very cheerful Montana said, "I'm feeling great, feeling great and looking even better."

Though he did admit that not everything was on the up and up in his world. Among his upcoming plans, he said that he was to "definitely try to get rid of all these problems I got ... Baby mama drama and all kinds of different s---"

RELATED: Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and other stars in short shorts