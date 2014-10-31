French Montana isn't willing to give up on Khloe Kardashian.

The rapper and the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star split in September, but French is making it known that his love for Khloe hasn't faded.

"She's my baby forever," Montana told Us Weekly. "She's good. She's the best. There's no bad blood with her. I love how she is. She inspires me as a person. I'm sure I inspire her in many different ways. We just have that special relationship. Right now we're in a special zone … She's a beautiful person. I don't think a lot of people know how beautiful she is."

The "Pop That" singer said he has "big time" hope that he and Khloe will get back together, something they apparently did a few times during their eight-month relationship.

"Our relationship -- you break up you make up, you break up you make up," he said. "We went through that a couple times. You never know."

Perhaps even juicier, though, he hinted that they may have actually quietly reconciled.

"You never know, we might be together," he said. "We might not. It's a great thing to keep it in the air."

The Moroccan-born singer was Khloe's first serious relationship with anyone since filing for divorce from husband Lamar Odom.