Texas forever! It's been two years since Friday Night Lights took its final bow, and, boy, has a lot changed since then. For one thing, Aimee Teegarden, who played the football coach's moody blonde teenage daughter, Julie Taylor, is now brunette, her trademark bangs no longer framing her cherubic face. And costar Scott Porter, who played Jason Street, the star quarterback who becomes paralyzed during a game, is now married and on a new show, CW's The Hart of Dixie.

The two former costars reunited on Thursday, May 16 at the network's upfront in NYC, and it's a wonder that Porter recognized Teegarden. The actress, now 23 and willowy-thin, looked stylish and sexy in a skimpy black mini dress with cutouts at the midriff, nothing like her FNL character, whose tomboy style consisted largely of jeans and tees. "I'm a pretty healthy person. I hit the gym probably five days a week if I have the time," the actress told Us Weekly at the press event. "I do weights, I do plyometrics, I do cardio, I surf in California. I just went on a surf trip last week with my girlfriend in San Diego. It was so epic but it was definitely a lot colder in the water than I expected."

Teegarden was at the upfront to promote her new CW show, Star-Crossed, in which she plays a teen girl who falls in love with an alien boy (Matt Lanter of 90210). "Working on Friday Night Lights for five years with such a huge ensemble cast, it was such an amazing show," she said. "But yeah, this is my first supernatural show and it's the first show that I'm a lead of and it's got a sci-fi element, which I love."

Turns out Teegarden may have a chance to work with her old cast members again. At Cannes this week, producer Brian Grazer told Deadline that he and Ron Howard were planning to use crowdfunding to raise money for the movie version of Friday Night Lights. And on Friday, May 17, Connie Britton, who played supermom Tami Taylor on the cult show, told Live! With Kelly and Michael, “I think it would be a really fun thing, but everybody has different opinions about it, so it’s about getting everybody onboard."

