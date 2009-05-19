Farrah Fawcett choked up watching the documentary that chronicled her battle with cancer.

"She cried a few times. It was very emotional for her," her friend Alana Stewart told NBC's Today show Monday. "It's been a very, very long journey, you know, and going back through it was probably a bit painful."

Ryan O'Neal, Fawcett's boyfriend, told Today Fawcett had a "very low pulse" when she began watching, but it "kept going up and up" as she continued to tune in.

The video diary Farrah's Story earned about 9 million viewers. Fawcett also joked about the ratings, O'Neal says.

"I said, 'We did very well last night,' And she said, 'What were the numbers?'" O'Neal told the Today show. "And it made me laugh that she would still have those terms in her head."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Steve Whitmore, confirms to Usmagazine.com that Fawcett's troubled son Redmond O'Neal was not released from prison for a second time to see his ailing mother Friday -- as incorrectly reported by tabloid In Touch.

"That's inaccurate, it did not happen," Whitmore tells Us. "He never left his jail cell last Friday."