ROME (AP) — A family spokesman says James Gandolfini's body may be repatriated as soon as Monday.

Michael Kobold told reporters Sunday that the "provisional plan" is to depart Rome on Monday afternoon for the United States, several days earlier than anticipated. He did not specify which U.S. airport.

Kobold thanked Italian and U.S. authorities, including U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, his predecessor Hilary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton for helping with arrangements.

Gandolfini, 51, died Wednesday in Rome. Kobold has said an autopsy revealed the cause was a heart attack. Authorities have not released the report.

The "Sopranos" star had been en route to Sicily for an appearance at the Taormina Film Festival, which paid tribute to him Saturday.