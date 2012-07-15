SAN DIEGO (AP) -- There were no doppelgangers at the final panel for "Fringe" at Comic-Con, but there were plenty of tears.

"Fringe" stars Jasika Nicole, Anna Torv and Lance Reddick cried while reminiscing about their favorite scenes at the pop-culture convention Sunday.

The upcoming fifth season of "Fringe" will be the last for the supernatural Fox series.

The panel kicked off with a trailer for the final season that was filmed last season and served as a sales pitch to garner the ratings-challenged weird science series a final bow.

The new season will jump ahead to the year 2036 when the mysterious Observers have taken over the world. "Fringe" executive producer J.H. Wyman teased fans that the reason there are no female Observers would "become apparent this year."