Attention, unstable single ladies: Blake Fielder-Civil is a free man, at least until Amy Winehouse finds him.

If there was anything that could get Amy to end her extended vacation in St. Lucia, it would be the news that her estranged/beloved husband has been released from his second stint in Edmunds Hills Prison since last summer.

"She feels like she was the last to know he was getting released and that hurt," a friend tells the Sun. "She is desperate to see him again and wants to work things out. She still loves him."

Amy is reportedly en route back to the UK, though the reunion could get awkward, as Blake filed for divorce last month (from jail, -- impressive!).

Yesterday Blake commented on the status of the divorce process, saying, "It's all going ahead, but I dont really know what will happen. It's just nice to be on the outside again. Now I am going to get over my drug habit."

We don't know if the tumultuous pair is over for good, but we certainly hope he cleans up his act. Maybe she should write him a new hit love song brimming with metaphors for her drug-addicted love

