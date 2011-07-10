LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are heading to a downtown Los Angeles arts school for inner-city children.

Prince William and his wife Catherine will arrive in the gritty Skid Row area after attending a Sunday morning reception for Tusk Trust, an African wildlife conservation group.

The stop at the Inner-City Arts academy is the second to last of the royal couple's whirlwind weekend in Southern California.

A crowd has started forming outside the academy, eager to catch a glimpse of the glamorous newlyweds.

Their final stop will be with the group ServiceNation: Mission Serve, which aims to help veterans find jobs.