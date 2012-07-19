More than a year after sustaining minor injuries during a fender bender in Los Angeles, former "Full House" star Jodie Sweetin is suing the driver who hit her for more than $25,000.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Sweetin asks for reimbursement from Clark Taylor Stavros and his employer for her medical bills, the damage to her vehicle and a loss of "earning capacity" related to the time spent recovering from the car wreck.

The accident occurred on March 2, 2011, and just two days later, Sweetin tweeted about the incident and her injuries to her followers.

"Had a car accident, I'm Ok," she wrote. "A wrist fracture and neck and body are really sore."

