LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A funk and pop saxophonist best known for "It's Just Begun" has died of apparent heart failure in a Las Vegas hospital.

The son of Jimmy Castor says the singer, songwriter and instrumentalist from New York City died Monday at age 71. He had been hospitalized in November before undergoing a quadruple bypass surgery.

Jimmy Castor Jr. says he has seen his father's 1972 song, "It's Just Begun," performed hundreds of times, and his works have been sampled by top performers, including Kanye West, Ice Cube, the Spice Girls and Madonna.

The younger Castor says "no matter what country you're in, no matter what language you speak, everyone knows it."