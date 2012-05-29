MEDINA, Ohio (AP) -- Like aging baby boomers, the cartoon strip Funky Winkerbean and its creator Tom Batiuk (BAT'-ick) have turned gray with life's ups and downs in a 40-year run on the funny pages.

The 65-year-old Batiuk has changed his characters over the years from mop-headed beatniks to graying 60-somethings. And over the years Batiuk himself has turned gray, his once-collar length hair now cut short.

The story lines have changed, too: from high school hijinks and awkward teen dating moments to dealing with adult issues like alcoholism, suicide and cancer. His latest hot topic story line during May: two boys who want to go to the high school prom together.

This year's 40th anniversary of the strip was marked by the publication of the start of a multi-volume set of the strips.