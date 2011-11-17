Funniest Celeb Singing Faces

aguilara face

By Drew Mackie

Sometimes hitting a high note, musically speaking, means hitting a low note, facially speaking. In honor of the American Music Awards -- airing Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. EST -- Wonderwall has collected some of the most fanatically bad facial expressions singers have made mid-song. Come on, feel the noise... with your face.

To kick off the list, we have the mother of all bad concert faces. In her defense, though, it must be exhausting to be Christina Aguilera.

