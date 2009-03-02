Look out, ScarJo & Keira, Vanity Fair's most provocative photo spread yet features some seriously spandexed funnymen.

The April piece on the "New Comedy Legends" features a photo roundup of the Apatow generation of comedy, including a very funny parody of the iconic cover depicting a naked Scarlett Johnasson and Keira Knightley along with fashion designer Tom Ford.

Vanity Fair explores this new comic revolution, which is one of ensemble comedy (as opposed to megastar-driven vehicles) where each quirky part adds up to a hilarious (and profitable) whole. Powerhouse bro team Paul Rudd, Jason Segal, Seth Rogen, and Jonah Hill are featured on the cover, while recent breakout stars such as Russell Brand and Danny McBride are included in the article.

Vanity Fair's equally clever photographers present these comic geniuses as iconic characters and historical figures. Seth Rogen as Fridha Kahlo, Jonah Hill's George Washington, and McBride's homage to "The Shining" are all pretty priceless.

With dozens of upcoming projects for this riotous crew, the article gives us much to look forward to here in the post-award season fluff movie purgatory.

To see more photos and info, click here. The new issue of Vanity Fair will hit newsstands this week.