By Kat Giantis

Economy got you down? Trying to make ends meet? Working two jobs and wondering if you should splurge on a Big Mac value meal? 50 Cent does not feel your pain.

The music mogul lived up to the first part of his "Get Rich or Die Tryin'" reputation this week as he tweeted a series of photos that highlighted his stacking skills, only instead of playing with, say, Lincoln Logs or the party edition of Jenga, he piled up $100 bills.

But what might have been an amusing, if obnoxious, display of moolah becomes borderline offensive when you realize the amount of his stash: $500,000 in Benjamins, which he apparently had hanging around the house, collecting dust instead of interest.

"Holy s--- bat man I think I'm rich. Lol," Fiddy boasts under a pic of him counting his cash (click through the photos at left to see the full extent of his affluent antics).

And as he pretends to take a bite out of another wad of bills, the rapper jokes, "I'm eating good baby and I'm still hungry. Lol." (Of course, his lack of punctuation between "good" and "baby" makes us wonder if he's buying delicious infants with his loot, but moving on ...)

But don't get the wrong idea. Fiddy, you see, is doing all this with a wink and a nudge. "Who said I don't have a heart. Lol," he grins after constructing a big-bucks Valentine.

So, what do you think of 50 and his many, many cents? Aspirational humor? An inspirational message for thieves everywhere? A misguided attempt to impress rumored honey Chelsea Handler? Tell us in the comments.

