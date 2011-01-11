"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" star Edward Furlong is behind bars after violating a restraining order.

The troubled actor was jailed on Tuesday morning after his estranged wife Rachael Kneeland, who also goes by the name Rachael Bella.

Los Angeles officials filed criminal charges against Furlong last year and he pleaded no contest to the violation in November.

At a progress hearing on Tuesday, the city attorney told the court the actor had violated the restraining order last month by coming within 50 yards of Kneeland.

The restraining order requires him to stay 100 yards from her.

The judge ruled that Furlong had violated his probation and the actor was cuffed and taken into custody.

He's being held on $75,000 bail, reports TMZ.com.

