COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Emotions are high over a little plaque in a New Jersey suburb.

Officials in the hometown of late actor Michael Landon have taken down a plaque remembering the star of "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie."

The mayor of Collingswood says the move was because of safety concerns and the plaque is to go back up in the spring.

But Brett Ainsworth, the publisher of the weekly newspaper The Retrospect, says the mayor told him he had no plans for the plaque. Someone delivered the plaque to the publisher and it's is now on display in the newspaper office.

The dustup has piqued anger from Landon fans around the world.