NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City already has a game show in a taxicab. Now it has one on the street.

The music-based Fuse network is starting a new comic game show featuring pedestrians randomly picked from Manhattan streets.

"Funny or Die's Billy on the Street" features comic Billy Eichner (EYEK'-nur) and premieres Dec. 22 at 11 p.m. Eastern. The comic website Funny or Die is behind the production.

Eichner made a name for himself with a popular series of videos with sassy street encounters. That gimmick propels the new game, in which people answer questions about music.

It's reminiscent of Discovery's popular "Cash Cab" game.