PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- The chief of the FX network says he still hasn't seen a script for Charlie Sheen's new comedy "Anger Management," which is scheduled to debut in June.

FX's John Landgraf said Sunday that's a little unusual for the cable network. FX almost never orders series without seeing a pilot episode, much less a script, in advance. But it still decided to take a risk with the actor who Landgraf said had "probably the most epic meltdown in the history of television."

But the network president said he believes FX is catching Sheen at the right time, when the actor is hungry for redemption. There's also the chance for a big payday if it all works out.