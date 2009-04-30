NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York judge has convicted a Georgia man of stalking Tyra Banks.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge James Burke heard the case without a jury. He convicted 39-year-old Brady Green, of Dublin, Ga., on Thursday of stalking, harassment, criminal trespass and attempted aggravated harassment.

Green faces as many as 90 days in jail when he is sentenced in June.

His lawyer says an appeal is planned.

Banks, a TV host and former supermodel, testified that she feared for her safety, and for that of her staff and family.