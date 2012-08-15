When Gabby Douglas caused a stir not for her Olympic medal wins in London but for the appearance of her hair, she dismissed it with the maturity of someone twice her 16 years of age. Meanwhile, her team swooped into action and enlisted one of the most talented scissor-wielding pros in Hollywood: Ted Gibson.

"I couldn't believe it and still can't," Gibson, who has worked on the tresses of Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie, Kate Gosselin and Ashley Greene, told The Daily Beast on Wednesday about the criticism Douglas received over her slicked-back ponytail. "You have this young girl doing amazing things, and the conversation becomes about her hair? It was ridiculous and shameful."

Earlier this month, the pint-sized Team USA gymnast, who's the first African American female to win the All-Around gold, shed some light on the trivial, tress-related matter. "They have no idea what they're talking about," she told Us Weekly. "We rotate from event to event so there's no time for them to say 'Representing the USA, Gabrielle Douglas' and me to say 'Yeah, thanks!' as I'm brushing my hair. It's so disrespectful! I'm not thinking about that. I'm thinking about bringing a gold medal home."

So on Tuesday, Gibson, who also lends his talents on What Not to Wear, worked his mane magic on the Virginia Beach native and gave her a hair makeover that the teen couldn't stop gushing about: frizz-free, center-parted waves that fall a few inches below her shoulders.

"Ted Gibson Is AWESOME!!! LOVE HIM SOO MUCH!!!" the 4-foot-11 tweeted on Tuesday. "A special thank you to my Gold Medal Celebrity Hair Stylist!"

Gibson shared Douglas' electrifying energy by responding, "It's 3am, just left Ted Gibson NYC. Love you [Gabrielle Douglas]. What an amazing young lady you are. #award winner #gibsongirlsruletheworld."

And even though the 2012 London Olympics have wrapped for Douglas and her Fierce Five teammates -- Aly Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, Kyla Ross and Mckayla Maroney -- the wild ride has really just begun.

"I'm excited because she's so young and I have a chance for input in the brand of Gabby," the hair pro mused to The Daily Beast. "There are so many opportunities for someone like her to shine, and I get to be part of that on the ground floor. It's pretty cool."

