It's another gold for Team USA!

Team USA gymnastic standout Gabby Douglas took home the top prize at Thursday's women's all-around final competition, making the 16-year-old the first woman of color to earn such an honor.

As cheers of "Go Gabby" rang out at London's North Greenwich Arena, Douglas became the fourth U.S. Olympic gymnast to earn the all-around title, after Mary Lou Retton, Shannon Miller and Nastia Liukin.

"I absolutely feel like all the hard work has paid off," Douglas' mother, Natalie Hawkins, told Us Weekly of her daughter's Games success during a chat at the P&G Family Home for athletes' loved ones in London. "I felt that way after trials when she finished and got the guaranteed spot. Total relief."

Performing on the uneven bars, balance beam and on the floor exercise mat Thursday, Douglas bested Russia's Victoria Komova, who earned silver. Russian Aliya Mustafina and Team USA's Aly Raisman -- the U.S.' second representative in the all-around -- tied with a score of 59.566, but Mustafina won bronze in a tie-breaker.

Thursday's triumph marks Douglas' second gold medal from the London Games. On Monday, she and the rest of America's "Fab Five" (Raisman, Jordyn Wieber, Kyla Ross and McKayla Maroney) brought home golds during the team finals, the first time Team USA's female gymnasts have done so since 1996.

