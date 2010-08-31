By WENN

Ailing actress Zsa Zsa Gabor has been rushed back to the hospital after she was found "unresponsive" at home in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

Gabor has been in and out of UCLA Medical Center since she fell and broke her hip while watching TV in July. Her publicist has confirmed the latest hospital dash, but did not elaborate on the nature of the emergency.

Gabor's husband, Prince Frederic von Anhalt, tells TMZ.com he called emergency services to the couple's home after Gabor appeared to be in distress. He said, "I just called an ambulance. She has to go back to UCLA."

Reports suggest Gabor's condition is not life-threatening.

The 93-year-old last returned home from the hospital on Aug. 16 following surgery to remove two blood clots. She sparked fears she was on her deathbed after a priest was called to read her last rites before she fell into unconsciousness on Aug. 15. Longtime representative John Blanchette had confirmed Gabor was in "a serious condition" and was being fed through a tube. Days later, Blanchette revealed the actress was "doing better" and making progress to regain her health.

