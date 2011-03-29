Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband fears the star is close to death after she started coughing up blood at home on Tuesday.

The Hollywood legend has been in and out of hospital since breaking her hip in a fall last summer and Prince Frederic von Anhalt is worried his wife may never return home after her latest health emergency.

TMZ.com reports an ambulance was called to the couple's Bel Air home on Tuesday after Gabor experienced breathing problems and then began spitting up blood.

Von Anhalt says, "I'm really worried we may lose her this time."

Gabor was hospitalized last week at the UCLA Medical Center in California after the ailing 94-year-old's health deteriorated after hearing news of her friend Elizabeth Taylor's death.

A representative for the actress confirmed reports that Gabor told her husband "celebrities go in threes, and I'm next" - referring to Taylor and Jane Russell, who died in February.

Gabor was hospitalized earlier this month after refusing a second leg amputation, just weeks after part of her right limb was removed to stop the spread of gangrene.

