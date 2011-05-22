Veteran actress Zsa Zsa Gabor has emerged from her coma, according to her husband, Prince Frederic Von Anhalt.

The ailing 94-year-old lost consciousness in the early hours of Wednesday following emergency stomach surgery to treat an infection, caused by a feeding tube.

Gabor has been making progress in her health battle and has now woken up from her coma as she remains under the care of doctors at a Los Angeles hospital.

Von Anhalt tells OnTheRedCarpet.com he hopes the frail star, who now can only communicate by saying yes and no, will soon be discharged to continue her recovery at home.

He says, "She's the only thing I have. If she dies I don't have anybody else to live for. She does not want to be left alone. I sleep in a couch with my feet dangling but that's OK. We made promises that we would take care of each other until the end. I know she would do the same for me."

Gabor has been in and out of hospital since she broke her hip in a fall last summer. In January, part of her leg was amputated to stop the spread of gangrene and fears for her health mounted in March when she began coughing up blood.