LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband will serve as her temporary conservator under an agreement reached with the ailing actress's daughter and approved by a judge Wednesday.

Attorneys announced a settlement between Frederic von Anhalt, Gabor's husband of 25 years, and her daughter Constance Francesca Hilton during a hearing. Superior Court Judge Reva Goetz approved the provisions, which call for financial oversight by several attorneys and allow Hilton to visit with her mother weekly.

Von Anhalt will continue to make medical decisions about his wife's care. He smiled after his appointment and, outside the courthouse, declared, "Victory!" and said he was happy with the outcome.

Hilton said she came to court, "to protect my mother and me."

Gabor's husband and daughter have argued for years, with each accusing the other of financial mismanagement related to Gabor's wealth. Hilton asked to be named her mother's conservator in March and said she was concerned the actress wasn't being properly treated.

A doctor who evaluated the star a few weeks later determined that Gabor's well-being is closely tied to her remaining in a familiar environment.

Goetz said that a conservatorship was necessary for Gabor and set a Jan. 9 hearing for an update on the how the agreement was working.

Hilton's attorney, Kenneth Kossoff, said he is cautiously optimistic the arrangement will work, and he will now receive monthly statements on Gabor's finances and will be able to review her medical files.

Gabor, a Hungary-born sexpot of the 1950s and 1960s, has been in declining health and didn't make an appearance at a February birthday party hosted at her mansion.

