LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Zsa Zsa Gabor's husband is saying happy anniversary in a big way.

Frederic Von Anhalt has taken out a billboard on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles to celebrate the couple's 25th wedding anniversary. Beside the couple's wedding photo, it reads, "Prince Frederic & Princess Zsa Zsa 25 years and counting."

Gabor and Von Anhalt were married August 14, 1986.

Von Anhalt said the billboard is an anniversary gift for his ailing 94-year-old wife. He revealed the $68,000 billboard during a press conference Wednesday and said it will be up for one month.

Von Anhalt is also planning a star-studded anniversary party at the couple's Bel Air home next month. He says Gabor is feeling better after being hospitalized repeatedly in recent years and is eager to see some friends.