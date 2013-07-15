Gabourey Sidibe pranks Jimmy Kimmel, wears bridal gown to his wedding

Us Weekly

Here comes the (wannabe) bride! Before Molly McNearney wed Jimmy Kimmel in Ojai, Calif., on July 13, actress Gabourey Sidibe pulled a fast one on the groom. Wearing a halter-style wedding dress and a long veil, the Oscar-nominated "Precious" star, 30, kicked off the ceremony.

"Everyone was standing up when it was time for Molly to walk down the aisle, but instead of Molly, Gabourey appeared and took Molly's walk down the aisle," a source tells Us Weekly. "It was so funny! Jimmy was 100 percent completely surprised -- he had no idea. Molly resumed her walk down the aisle after the joke ran its course. She even set the whole thing up!"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" co-head writer McNearney then made her entrance as a violinist played, according to a guest. "She wore a long veil and held a bouquet of white peonies and purple succulents. Jimmy was beaming as he watched her walk in," the insider says. "Once she got to the altar, Jimmy reached out and held her hands."

Sidibe changed into a red dress and white flats for the 20-minute ceremony, also attended by Jennifer Aniston, Matt Damon and Emily Blunt. "Molly and Jimmy were looking into each other's eyes the entire time," the insider tells Us. "But there were also several jokes that had the entire crowd in stitches."

After reciting their vows, the newlyweds exchanged rings and kisses. Guests stood up and cheered for them and then a deejay played George Harrison's "My Sweet Lord." After the ceremony, everyone congregated in a courtyard to wait for golf carts to take them to the cocktail reception.

