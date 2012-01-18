-- Gabrielle Union toasting her beau Dwyane Wade with Dom Perignon at his 30th birthday dinner at Miami's Setai Hotel.

-- Erykah Badu deejaying till the wee hours of the morning at the The Joule lounge in Dallas, Texas.

-- Julie Bowen sipping Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc and catching up with Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the Audi and Martin Katz Golden Globes party in L.A.

-- Injured New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony and wife LaLa watching his team take on the Charlotte Bobcats at Ainsworth Prime at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

-- Dancing with the Stars' Maksim Chmerkovskiy meeting with party planners for his star-studded January 27 birthday party at the Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC.

-- Ice-T and Coco grooving on the dance floor at NYC hotspot W.i.P. Work in Progress.

-- Mark Ballas shopping at the GUESS boutique at Caesars Forum Shops in Las Vegas.

-- Selling New York's Michele Kleier, Sabrina Kleier-Morgenstern and Samantha Kleier-Forbes chatting with friends at at National Board of Review Awards gala in NYC.

-- Ali Larter feeding her son Theodore organic HAPPYPUFFS in Beverly Hills' Cold Water Park.

-- T.I. "The King" and Tameka "Tiny" Cottle surrounded by bodyguards while shopping for Dior and Gucci shades at Solstice Sunglass Boutique in Miami.

-- Terrence Howard and Cuba Gooding, Jr. celebrating the premiere of Red Tails at Lucky Strike Lanes in Chicago.

-- Raven Symone receiving a 45-minute treatment of ZOOM teeth bleaching by Dr. Sherri Worth at THE Hospitality Suite at Confidential Beverly Hills.

-- Robin Thicke partying with O'Neal McKnight at Goldbar's "Baby I'm a Star" party in NYC.

-- Alex Rodriguez hanging with friends while listening to DJ Anthony Pisano and DJ Politik at Liv in Miami.

-- Michael Fassbender drinking a Heineken at the LA Film Critics' Awards at the Intercontinental Hotel in Century City.

-- Leonardo DiCaprio using an alias bidding on a leopard print Mulberry hobo bag for his mom at the Golden Globe BAFTA tea in L.A.

