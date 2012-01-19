Gabrielle Union wants to teach her Twitter followers a lesson.

The 39-year-old actress, who earned a sociology degree from UCLA, expressed her disappointment in people who value fame over education in a series of tweets Thursday.

"When a parent can tell me their child's fave basketball player/rapper/actor but doesn't know the name of their kids teacher, [I feel] rage," Union wrote. "It's great your kid wants to model, but is she a model student? We've gotta get serious about education!"

The actress, who's been dating NBA player Dwyane Wade for nearly three years, added that "you can't blame the kids if the adults are the ones distracted from what's truly important. Education is key!"

Union, who next appears in Tyler Perry's Good Deeds, also reminded her Twitter followers that "looks fade, money runs dry and fame leaves" but "education is forever."

