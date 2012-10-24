This is 40, indeed.

Actress Gabrielle Union feted the big 4-0 in NYC Monday night, looking hardly a day older than she did when she appeared 1999's 10 Things I Hate About You and 2000's Bring It On.

The gorgeous Think Like a Man star wore her hair sleek and long, and showed off her slim figure in a sexy black jumpsuit boasting a deep v neckline.

For her birthday bash, Union and a group of close friends enjoyed a private dinner at Big Apple hotspot Marble Lane, located inside the Dream Downtown Hotel. Revelers noshed on a mixed green salad, wood grilled filet mignon and a Rocky Mountain Devil's Food Cake, all cooked by Chef Roble.

Union has spoken before about how she maintains her ageless figure -- mostly via trips to the gym (often alongside her Miami Heat star boyfriend, Dwyane Wade). Occasionally, though, she mixes it up with a new, slightly more extreme workout.

For example? Union opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month about giving boxing a try.

"It sucked. To sum it up," she joked. "It's incredibly hard and every inch of my body was in pain. And they can hit you back! I didn't get that memo."

Added the star, "Getting walloped in the face is never a good thing."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gabrielle Union Flaunts Cleavage in Sexy Black Jumpsuit at 40th Birthday Party