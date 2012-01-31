When Gabrielle Union challenges her NBA player boyfriend Dwyane Wade to a game of one-on-one, the actress gets pretty competitive.

"I don't have a half-assed switch -- it's either full-out or we're playing H-O-R-S-E," Union, 39, tells the February issue of Ocean Drive. "So I'm likely to get a black eye or bust my nose or roll around scrambling for the ball and get court burns."

"In fact, I had a little slip the day before the Ocean Drive shoot, and showed up with this massive scab on my elbow," the actress says. "I'm going to guess that they had to airbrush that one out!"

Though Wade, 30, has two sons with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches (Zaire, 9, and Zion, 3), the Good Deeds actress tells Ocean Drive she doesn't have babies on the brain -- yet.

"I was never someone who thought about having kids. I mean, they're great in theory, but I never imagined having one myself," says Union, who began dating Wade in 2009. "Maybe over the next five years I could wrap my brain around becoming a mother and what that would mean in terms of sacrifice and dedication."

