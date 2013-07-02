BET is giving Gabrielle Union her very own Scandal. The 40-year-old actress is starring in the new movie/TV series Being Mary Jane, which is set to premiere as a two-hour special on Tuesday, July 2 on BET -- and become a series in January 2014.

For Union, landing the lead role in the new BET show is a big career win. In an interview with The Associated Press, the Deliver Us From Eva actress revealed that she lost the lead role on ABC's Scandal to Kerry Washington.

PHOTOS: See what all the stars wore to the 2013 BET Awards

"I said to myself, 'Oh my God, these roles are out there.' It showed me that you don't have to settle. Luckily, the success of her and the show bred more work," she explained. "Just from the audition process, I knew that I couldn't go backward."

"I didn't get Scandal, but I got something better -- which is my own show," Union added. "It's all about building a legacy. This new opportunity is something I feel that can grow."

PHOTOS: Hollywood's young hot stars

In her new show, Union plays Mary Jane Paul, a successful TV news anchor balancing work and relationships. "If you loved me for one thing and may not have liked me in something else, this role gives the audience a chance to see that I can do more than one thing," the Think Like a Man star said.

And Union hopes that her fans will support her by watching the premiere. "It's finally here! Do. Not. Miss," she tweeted. "Being Mary Jane TONIGHT on BET at 10:30 p.m.!"

PHOTOS: Funniest female stars in Hollywood

Watch the preview for Union's Being Mary Jane above and tell Us: Will you be watching?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gabrielle Union Starring in BET's Being Mary Jane After Losing Scandal Role to Kerry Washington