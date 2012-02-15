While her NBA player boyfriend Dwyane Wade dominates on the basketball court, Gabrielle Union is a total red carpet pro.

PHOTOS: Celebs who love athletes

The actress, 39, stunned in a plunging silk-jersey gown by Issa (one of Kate Middleton's favorite labels) at the premiere of her new movie, Good Deeds, in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Union accessorized with J Handel bracelets, Jimmy Choo heels and a bright blue manicure.

She recently had an interesting travel experience when her "weave got 'flagged' by the bodyscan at security. TSA required a hair pat-down," she tweeted last week. "No lie. They could've just asked if it was the temple hair."

PHOTOS: Stars' comfy travel style"If human hair and thread sets off the body scanner, a lot of folks just ended up on the 'watch list,'" the star added. "It's a weave, not terrorism."

VOTE: Do these stars look better with curly or straight hair?

Union was eventually allowed to board the plane, and Union was able to make light of the strange security experience. "Hopefully my weave doesn't cause turbulence," she joked. "It's clearly very powerful."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly