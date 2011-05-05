Lady Gaga has recalled the 10 agonizing hours she spent waiting to contact her mother after the World Trade Center came crashing down on Sept. 11, 2001.

Speaking publicly about the tragedy for the first time, the New York-born star recently told a radio station how, as a 15-year-old girl, she climbed on the roof of her high school in the Upper East Side to watch the Twin Towers fall after two airplanes flew into them.

She walked home from school with her dad, Joseph, and waited desperately to hear from her mother, Cynthia, who worked across the street from the World Trade Center.

Gaga admits she feared the worst for her mom, who was out of contact for 10 hours when phone lines went down.

The pop star tells radio host Toby Knapp, "The whole city was covered in ashes."

She also shared the mixed emotions she felt after learning about the death of terrorist mastermind Osama bin Laden over the weekend.

Gaga explains, "It's a difficult thing. Nobody wants to celebrate anyone's death. But I know it was something that meant a lot to the people of New York, especially those who lost [the] lives [of loved ones] that day."

Reports that bin Laden had been gunned down in Pakistan emerged on Sunday, and Gaga insists it was "an historical moment in the fight against hatred."

The singer's interview aired Friday on Washington, D.C.'s Hot 99.5.