Lady Gaga is treating her fans to an extra special festive gift -- she plans to leak a previously unreleased song on Christmas Day.

The "Poker Face" hit-maker wanted to reward her loyal devotees with a special treat over the holidays, and now she's decided to give them a song for free.

The track was recorded on Gaga's tour bus during sessions for her Born This Way album, but it is not known whether it is an unheard song or an alternative version of a track on the finished record.

In a series of posts on Twitter.com she writes, "Been racking my brain on what to get Little Monsters for Christmas!! I finally figured it out!! On Christmas Day I will leak to you an unreleased song off Born This Way!

"It was recorded live, in one take, on the tour bus. Uncensored."